Thermopolis Hospital & Clinics revising hours, services during storm

***Important Winter Weather News from Hot Springs Health!***

Tuesday – Thursday, February 21-23

Due to the extreme weather forecast, and for the safety of our patients and staff, please read the following update regarding Hot Springs Health for the Hospital and Clinics:

– On Wednesday, February 22, the hospital will be open for emergent care only.

– All Clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 22. They will reopen Thursday, February

23 at 10:00am

– Shoshoni Clinic will be closed Thursday, February 23 all day.

– The Clinic and Surgical Call Centers will be operating for all clinics except Basin. Please feel free to call to schedule future appointments.

– There will be no Labwell blood draws on Tuesday, February 21.

The Hospital and all clinics are scheduled to resume normal operating hours on Friday, February 24.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact our call center at 307-864-5534 or the hospitals main line at 307-864-3121. Stay safe this week!