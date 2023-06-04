“There’s always room for another flavor in your life.”

Lander’s Yellowstone Spice maker told his story:

It all started at the family dinner table. Scout Fauth’s family had a special seasoning that he grew up using and enjoying. Years later, the Lander resident decided it was time to start a new business and share the spice with others, but it didn’t quite work out the way he had hoped. “I engaged a firm in Denver to make it, but they could not get it right, so I brought the production back to Lander,” he said. That was one year ago. He makes the product in a certified kitchen in town and then has a license to store his materials off site.

Yellowstone Spice Company offers what Fauth calls a “Wyoming-Style” seasoning with a variety of products including a steak rub and seasoning, Fry Dust (for sprinkling on French fries or onion rings) Unrefined Cowboy Salt, Sugar Free Wyoming Winter Mints, and a deliciously rich hot chocolate called Mud Pot.

So why should someone want to buy his spice when there are plenty of rubs on the market?

“it’s simple,” he said. “I have a rich mushroom powder as an ingredient.”

This year Scout entered the Fremont County Start-up Challenge with his products, but just missed getting funded, ending up in 4th place. That was disappointing, of course, he said but then Owen Sweeney of the Lander Chamber called and said there was an opportunity to exhibit in the “Taste of the States” International Food and Beverage Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. The trip was sponsored by the Wyoming Business Council. He jumped at the chance.

Just back from Chicago several weeks ago Fauth said it was a great experience and exposure for his product. “And there was a place offering free bacon all day,” he laughed. But eating free handouts from the exhibitors wasn’t why he was there, so he worked the room. A huge Room with 2,500 exhibitors. Although he didn’t make any sales this time, he now has a long list of contacts.

While Fauth was gearing up the marketing of his Yellowstone Spice products, he worked the farmer’s market circuit locally and some local stores who sell his products, including Mr. D’s. He said the response has been great. So great in fact, that Delaware North, a concessionaire in Yellowstone who operate the Yellowstone Stores inside the park bought 500 bottles from him. “A Yellowstone-branded product had great appeal for them.” He also said he has his spice at the full-time indoor farmers market in Riverton.

“I’ve found that there is always room for another flavor in your life, especially now that more people are cooking at home as a result of the recent pandemic and people not going out to eat as much,” he said.

One outreach he is looking at is providing the universal spice to bison or beef companies as a companion product.

With Yellowstone National Park so close to Lander, I’m taking advantage of the name and hoping the flood gates open,” he said. “But it’s my spice baby.”