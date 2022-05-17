Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Lander reported three times

Lander Police Blotter from 5/12/22 to 5/16/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Two 13-year-old females at the Lander Middle School were cited for Possession of Marijuana at 11:17 a.m. on the 12th.

Ricky Goodleft, 40, Riverton, arrested at 11:17 p.m in the 100 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication and on three Fremont County Warrants.

Patrol Calls:

Police were called to an address on South 7th Street on the 12th at 8:02 a.m. on a report of a bag full of baseball equipment that was taken from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.

Another unlocked vehicle that was entered with an iPad and other items taken was reported at 8:58 a.m. at an address on Cascade Street. Police remind residents not to leave valuables inside an unlocked vehicle.

The LPD assisted the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation with a case on the 12th at 9:36 a.m.

A backpack was reported stolen out of an unlocked vehicle on South 7th Street overnight. There are no suspects. The report was made at 4:10 p.m.