Dancing with the Stars Lander and Riverton returns this Saturday evening with teams from all across the county working together to raise funds for Community Entry Services (CES). If you’re not familiar, CES offers a full range of services for both individuals with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

Dancing with the Stars Lander/Riverton brings the “stars” from Fremont County to the stage. From local teachers, to political figures, law enforcement, and media personalities, this event is sure to bring some of your favorite names to the competition. The eight teams consist of Lacy Cloud & Manny Arellano, Melinda Cox & Chris Dailey, Traci Muellerleile & Shai Becker, Rusty Wuertz & Matt Hartman, Lindsey & Jon Cox, Gayle Kinney & Vince Tropea, and Chrissy & Logan Alley.

These teams have been putting in the practice hours since the beginning of 2022 to make this a fun night to remember that will make an impact on a local fantastic cause.

WyoToday’s very own, Rusty Wuertz will be dancing alongside Tango Instructor, Matt Hartman, with hopes of rallying your votes. While we may have a slight bias on picking our favorite team, we encourage you to vote for ALL of your favorites HERE!

Dancing with the Stars Lander/Riverton is Saturday May 7th at 5:30pm. Tables are sold out, but there are a couple of ways you can still participate. On Friday evening, you can attend the dress rehearsal at the Lander Community Center at 6:00 pm, doors open at 5:30 pm. Tickets are only $10 a piece.

On Saturday, plan a watch party with friends to watch the live stream and vote for your favorite teams. The Stream link will be posted on Saturday to the Dancing With the Stars Facebook Page.