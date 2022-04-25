THE REVOLUTION GENERATION, at the Lander Library

Celebrate Earth Day with the Lander Library on April 29th, 7PM in the Carnegie!

In THE REVOLUTION GENERATION, filmmakers Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell

(whose previous films Fuel, Pump, and Kiss the Ground have examined oil, capitalism, and a regenerative way forward for the earth) spotlight a generation that has been mischaracterized, mislabeled, and mistakenly mocked. Through interviews and

highlighting a theory by authors/generational demographists Neil Howe and William Strauss that history can be viewed as a series of 80-year cycles-and within that, into four “seasons” that bring with them profound societal changes-the film shows the impact of the WWII Generation, Baby Boomers, and Gen X. But Millennials occupy a special spot: They’re creators of social tech and native digital users, are anti-corporate crusaders, are more empathetic that any previous group and they now have to secure voting rights, equality, and the safety of the planet itself. Can they do it? A kinetic, perceptive documentary of a generation and why they are who they are, THE REVOLUTION GENERATION is also, as Josh Trickell says,