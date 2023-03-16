The Night at the Museum held Tuesday at LVHS; Family Relics and Stories Featured

There’s a lion, battle axes, and a giant sword in Emily Anderson’s Scottish family crest. The lion is even holding a foil, poised for battle.

Her replica Scottish icon is among the many artifacts Lander students have carefully researched and prepared to share with the community. And even just a peek boasts incredible stories: A spy pretending he’s at a Post Office in India, the shy principal architect behind the Empire State Building, and family ties to a murder and cover-up story during the West’s rebel history.

The 14th annual Night at the Museum was held Tuesday and that is where the many tales of juniors’ family history were told, alongside family relics from the past.

“This project is meant to allow students an opportunity to connect with their family histories,” shared LVHS social studies teacher Jeremy Francom. “So often, national-level historical events seem too broad for students to connect to their own lives and the lives of family members in the past. It is our goal to allow students an opportunity to make a personal connection to history.”

And those projects span historical events across centuries, from the Mayflower to World War I, to the personal journeys of long-lost relatives that students were able to uncover for their projects. “The possibilities are really endless,” shared Francom of the stories revealed by LVHS juniors through the program.

A slice of local history

Annabell Denevan hoisted a relic up from World War I, a BB rifle from the battlefield her great-great-great-grandfather didn’t use. Instead, his buddy brought the gun home to her very great-grandmother. Annabell’s ancestor died of gangrene — trench rot — but the gun his friend and comrade brought home helped tell the story. “That was the first gun I learned to shoot,” she said of the historic rifle. She was seven when she fired her first shots at pop cans and beer bottles lined up with her grandpa.

Brett Pettibone’s project is hidden at first. It looks like a series of Post Office slots. But when he lifts the veil, spy secrets come alive: His great-grandfather was undercover during the Vietnam War, charting Cambodian land for ways the U.S. could invade Vietnam. His family thought he was running a Post Office overseas, since the U.S. government kept sending them fake photos of the tale. His great-grandfather, Robert Edward Thomas, passed away in July, but left behind many relics of the story of his work as a spy. The government actually sent the family a big table from India – his fake Post Office post – to help make the story of his cover assignment more believable. Some of Pettibone’s artifacts include the many pins that graced Thomas’ uniform – through his work in the military, he climbed the ranks in the Air Force, even turned down offers to lead at the Pentagon. Pettibone said he knew a bit about the history, but learned a lot through his research for the project. “It was really interesting,” he shared.

Faded comics from a Chicago newspaper are proudly displayed at Kaylyn Wilkerson’s station, the work of Arthur Pearl Parker, her fourth-great-grandfather. Her project traces her family history all the way back to the Mayflower, featuring a copy of the original compact signed by her 11th or 12th great-grandfather, Steven Hawkins, when he boarded the iconic vessel. Photos, comics, and research spanning hundreds of years of her family’s history were on display for her Night at the Museum project. “I picked my mom and my grandma’s brains,” she laughed. The comics were an interesting find. “Some of them are [funny after all these years], some of them are hard to understand,” Wilkerson said. Her favorite? It depicts a cowboy bent on heading for city life and a change of pace.

Bennett Hutchison’s ancestor, his great-great-grandfather William F. Lamb, revolutionized modern architecture. He was the principle architect for the Empire State Building, the 102-story art deco skyscraper in Manhattan. At its building in 1930-31, it was the tallest building in the world. Lamb, of Shreve, Lamb & Harmon, studied at Columbia University and then at an arts school in Paris, and his work on the Empire State Building was considered groundbreaking around the world. Despite his notoriety, Hutchison said Lamb was known as humble and humorous, and even declined attending the ceremony for the skyscraper’s opening, preferring to stay out of the limelight. “I actually knew quite a bit,” Hutchison said of the story. His grandmother was the historian of the family, and Hutchison did a project on Lamb when he was in seventh grade. This time around, he learned a little more, pestering his mom and uncle, “because they would sit and hear stories about the things he did” growing up, he shared.

Randall Wise is no stranger to history; his dad is the museum director, after all. Two of the trio of his artifacts will actually be on loan from the museum for the Night at the Museum event – an accordion on display there and a violin. He showed off his great-grandfather’s cornet for an interview last week. “Music runs in my family on both sides,” he said – Wise himself plays piano and percussion. “Pretty much everybody plays except my dad.”

Wise knew his grandmother had played the accordion up until his grandfather died, and had planned to share that as his artifact. But when he dug into his family’s history, he learned more. His great-great-grandfather drove a freighter pulled by teams of 20 horses, hauling dry goods between Casper and Lander, and he’d pull out his violin and play and play on his treks. “There were a lot of bands around the 1920s before TV and radio to entertain people,” Wise explained. His Night at the Museum project charts the course of music and history spanning three generations.

Ella Stanbury has a tale fit for a Western movie. The setting is the tiny town of Mullen, Neb., where her “great-great-great uncle helped kill a guy, and the whole town was in on it.” It really was the Wild West back then, and the townspeople stuck together. Many were using federal land illegally, and when a lawyer came to town to help stake claims for people out East to homestead, the locals didn’t take kindly to his meddling. Sprinkle in his threats against the town’s last saloon owner, and the lawyer had to go.

According to the tale, three men, including Stanbury’s ancestor, drew straws to choose who would take care of the pesky lawyer. When her relative drew the short stick, he couldn’t go through with it, but when his buddy beat the lawyer to death with the pearl handle of his revolver, he threatened the other two to help him hide the body – or else.

The crew got away with their crime for a time, but when Bureau of Investigations officers – today, the FBI – came to town to try to take charge, the jig was up. They found the body and arrested the trio, and planned to use the skull to prove at trial the man had been bludgeoned to death. But before they faced a judge, the townspeople replaced the battered skull with an intact one, and the three were acquitted. “In a weird irony, my ancestor became the sheriff,” Stanbury said.

There’s more to the story, which Stansbury learned from her grandmother and other relatives. Her great-great-grandmother died in 2020, and had written a book about her life, which helped resurrect the family tale. Stansbury dug into the story, which was difficult to research, but she did find several articles that explained it, including “Land Fraud and Murder in the Sandhills” in American West Magazine. “It’s definitely really interesting,” she shared.