The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board to meet at end of June in Reno

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board will meet June 28-30, 2023, at the Whitney Peak Hotel located at 255 N Virginia Street, Reno, NV. The public is invited to attend in-person or view the entire Advisory Board meeting virtually via live stream at BLM.gov/live. Also, the BLM will host an educational field tour for the Board which is open to the public on June 27 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PT.

More information about the Advisory Board meeting, including an agenda, can be found in the May 2023 Federal Register. Additional meeting materials will be posted to the BLM’s website prior to the meeting.

Individuals and representative of organizations who plan to attend the educational tour to the Blue Wing Complex on June 27, must register in advance due to limited space via email to dboothe@blm.gov no later than June 21 by 5 p.m. PT. Attendees must provide their own high clearance transportation, and any necessary food, health and safety items needed for a full day in the field.

The public will have an opportunity to make a verbal statement to the Advisory Board in person and virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, June 28, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PT; on Thursday, June 29, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PT; and on Friday, June 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT. To accommodate all individuals interested in providing comments, in-person and virtual commenters must register with the BLM at least three days in advance of the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments to the Advisory Board in addition to, or in lieu of, providing verbal comment. Written comments should be submitted to the Advisory Board at whbadvisoryboard@blm.gov. Comments emailed three days prior to the meeting will be provided to the Advisory Board for consideration during the meeting.

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board is comprised of nine individuals representing a diverse range of stakeholders and interests. The Board provides advice and recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service as the agencies work to carry out their responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The Act mandates the protection and management of free-roaming horses and burros in a manner that promotes a thriving natural ecological balance on public lands.

As of March 1, 2023, the BLM estimated public rangelands managed by the agency were home to approximately 82,833 wild horses and burros—more than three times the number the habitat can sustainably support in balance with other authorized land uses.

Find more information about the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board.