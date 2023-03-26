The Month of March felt more like January This Year

It has felt more like January than March this month for much of the area. Here is a chart of how temperatures this month compare to climatological norms and to average January temperatures. Lander and Riverton both recorded 24 of 25 days when the average temperature in March was below normal, so far. Lander was 13.4 degrees below normal and Riverton was 15.9 degrees below normal. When compared with the normal average temperatures in January, Lander was only three-tenths of a degree warmer in March and Riverton was five-tenths of a degree colder. See the chart below for more: