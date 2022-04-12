The Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow Place Winners Announced from Saturday’s event

By Jeff Ribitski, WyoToday

The stars were shining at CWC on Saturday afternoon when the Stars of Tomorrow stepped up on stage to perform for the house at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. Young talent from all over Riverton stepped up for their share of $1,000.00 in prize money and everyone was swinging for the bleachers during their performances.

The Stars of Tomorrow program, hosted by the Kiwanis Club International, is a hometown tradition here in Riverton and the kids look forward to the competition each year and the cash that accompanies the accolades by friends and families who sit in the audience and support the young performers.

In Division 1, the youngest division, First place was awarded to Carsyn Vogelsang for a piano solo, while the dance trio of Sapphyra Taylor, Kalvari Garcia and Addilyn Smart took second place with their dance routine. The third place award was given to Edyn Parra and Addisyn Anderson for their dance gymnastics routine.

In Division 3, grades 7 and 8, first place went to the group of Gabriella Gardner, Aquinnah Wiblemo, Nadia Leseberg, Nicole Heatley, Elliot Yost, Brooklyn LaJeunesse Gabriella Garcia and Angie Guerrero for musical dance piece. 2nd place was awarded to a jazz performance by Alysa Brown, Andrea Ybarra, Emirah Hernandez and Tempyst Archer.

In the final Division, grades 9-12, first place was awarded to Davanee Smith for a delightful piano performance while 2nd place went to Gracen Beasley for a fantastic guitar solo. 3rd place was awarded to Hayden McKee for a vocal performance.

It is a reflection of a strong community to experience a group of performers that are committed to excellence and choose to exhibit their talent in front of the people who have inspired them.