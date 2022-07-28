The FCSD #25 Aquatic Center wants YOU!

See all open positions below:
DESK CLERK
Qualifications:
1. Minimum 14 years of age
2. Excellent communication, organizational, and people skills
3. Certified in First Aid and CPR for Professional
4. Meet all School District #25 qualifications
Reports to: Aquatic Center Manager and/or Level 3 Head Staff
Job Goal: To provide the public with information on current programs, rates,
hours of operation, and assisting with their facility needs in a
professional, positive and pleasant manner.
Performance Responsibilities:
- Attends to students, staff and community patrons in a professional, positive and courteous manner.
- Primary duties include maintaining complete and accurate daily sign-in sheets, memberships, punch card accounts, swim accessory inventory and recording daily revenue.
- Distributes and assigns lockers to patrons – tracking missing keys and lockers needing repair.
- Keeps desk area, lobby, break room, and hall restrooms clean and orderly at all times.
- Completes secondary duties as time permits.
- Organizes lost and found items.
- Communicates with Shift Supervisor any concerns or problems with patrons.
- Performs and supervises general housekeeping for the RAC building as per daily checklist
- Reports observed maintenance concerns promptly for addressing by appropriate parties
- Performs any other duties as assigned
Terms of Employment:
Hourly – “At Will”
Evaluation:
The Aquatic Center Manager shall evaluate this position.
Application Procedure:
Apply Online
LEVEL 1 – ENTRY LIFEGUARD
Qualifications:
1. Minimum 15 years of age
2. Certified Lifeguard – including First Aid and CPR for Professional
3. Excellent communication and people skills
4. Meet all School District #25 qualifications
Reports to: Aquatic Center Manager and/or Level 3 Head Staff
Job Goal: To prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies thereby providing
students, staff, and the public with a safe, friendly recreational environment.
Performance Responsibilities:
- Primary duties include preventing and responding to aquatic emergencies by monitoring the facility, enforcing pool rules, and assisting as directed by the Aquatic Manager and/or Head Lifeguard in maintenance and operation of the Aquatic Center.
- Assisting in instructional and secondary lifeguard duties as assigned by Head Lifeguard.
- Locker room supervision and clean-up as required.
- Performs and supervises general housekeeping for the RAC building as per daily checklist
- Reports observed maintenance concerns promptly for addressing by appropriate parties
- Assist in general pool up-keep and cleaning.
- Complete and file all required reports and forms.
- Assist in tracking group usage for demographic reports.
- Assist in hourly computer and physical checks of chemicals used in the pool.
- Perform any other duties as assigned.
Terms of Employment:
Hourly – “At Will”
Evaluation:
The Aquatic Center Manager shall evaluate this position.
Apply Online