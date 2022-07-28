The FCSD #25 Aquatic Center wants YOU!

See all open positions below:

DESK CLERK

Qualifications:

1. Minimum 14 years of age

2. Excellent communication, organizational, and people skills

3. Certified in First Aid and CPR for Professional

4. Meet all School District #25 qualifications



Reports to: Aquatic Center Manager and/or Level 3 Head Staff



Job Goal: To provide the public with information on current programs, rates,

hours of operation, and assisting with their facility needs in a

professional, positive and pleasant manner.



Performance Responsibilities:

Attends to students, staff and community patrons in a professional, positive and courteous manner. Primary duties include maintaining complete and accurate daily sign-in sheets, memberships, punch card accounts, swim accessory inventory and recording daily revenue. Distributes and assigns lockers to patrons – tracking missing keys and lockers needing repair. Keeps desk area, lobby, break room, and hall restrooms clean and orderly at all times. Completes secondary duties as time permits. Organizes lost and found items. Communicates with Shift Supervisor any concerns or problems with patrons. Performs and supervises general housekeeping for the RAC building as per daily checklist Reports observed maintenance concerns promptly for addressing by appropriate parties Performs any other duties as assigned

Terms of Employment:

Hourly – “At Will”



Evaluation:

The Aquatic Center Manager shall evaluate this position.



Application Procedure:

LEVEL 1 – ENTRY LIFEGUARD



Qualifications:

1. Minimum 15 years of age

2. Certified Lifeguard – including First Aid and CPR for Professional

3. Excellent communication and people skills

4. Meet all School District #25 qualifications



Reports to: Aquatic Center Manager and/or Level 3 Head Staff



Job Goal: To prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies thereby providing

students, staff, and the public with a safe, friendly recreational environment.



Performance Responsibilities:

Primary duties include preventing and responding to aquatic emergencies by monitoring the facility, enforcing pool rules, and assisting as directed by the Aquatic Manager and/or Head Lifeguard in maintenance and operation of the Aquatic Center. Assisting in instructional and secondary lifeguard duties as assigned by Head Lifeguard. Locker room supervision and clean-up as required. Performs and supervises general housekeeping for the RAC building as per daily checklist Reports observed maintenance concerns promptly for addressing by appropriate parties Assist in general pool up-keep and cleaning. Complete and file all required reports and forms. Assist in tracking group usage for demographic reports. Assist in hourly computer and physical checks of chemicals used in the pool. Perform any other duties as assigned.

Terms of Employment:

Hourly – “At Will”



Evaluation:

The Aquatic Center Manager shall evaluate this position.



