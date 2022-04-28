The B&G Club Riverton Fundraiser garnered over $130K

By Ashley Bright, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Riverton – Celebrating kids was the focus of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 2nd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast. The breakfast honored Rick and Josephine Gilpatrick for their service to the community and especially to Riverton’s youth. Preliminary dollars raised at the event total $130,669. All proceeds support impactful programming at the Club.

Hunter DeVries, a Youth Development Professional at the Boys & Girls Club in Riverton, shared a personal story of how the Gilpatricks have inspired him throughout his life. He presented them with a Distinguished Service Award in Recognition of Exceptional Leadership and Service to the State of Wyoming. Upon receiving the award, touched by emotion, Rick Gilpatrick said, “We’re here for the kids and because of the kids. It’s all about them.”

Rudy Reuttiger, the inspiration behind the movie Rudy, entertained the audience with humorous anecdotes from his life and encouraged those in attendance to live each day with a “can do” attitude. “It’s your heart that people read, not your statistics,” said Rudy, when encouraging guests to never give up on pursuing their dreams and staying positive.

Governor and First Lady Gordon spoke on the difference the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton makes in the lives of youth. Governor Gordon highlighted the Club’s Cowboy Ethics program, which teaches kids the ethical values from the Code of the West and helps them develop courage and a spirit of striving for success.

First Lady Jennie Gordon presented an inaugural Boys & Girls Club of Riverton Education Scholarship to Riverton High School senior Carolyn Thornton, who plans to attend the University of Wyoming.

Mayor Richard Gard proclaimed April 27, 2022, as Boys & Girls Club Appreciation and Awareness Day in Riverton.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright, announced the creation of the Wolverine Buds. Under this new program, Riverton High School football players will spend time at the Club, mentoring youth members weekly during the football season.

Boys & Girls Club of Riverton provides out-of-school programming for youth in a safe environment with caring Youth Development Professionals and volunteers. Club programs are centered on academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

PHOTOS BELOW: