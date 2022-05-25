Texas School Shooting elicited Sorrow at FCSD#25 Board Meeting

The mass shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 students and two adults in Texas yesterday cast a pall over Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board meeting. At the top of the meeting, Board chair Lynette Jeffres called for a minute of silence to remember the kids who were murdered. Each board member, in turn, echoed what had been said by the others, expressing shock and dismay at another school shooting.

Trustee Jenni Wildcat said there “were no words for what happened” and said the district should be as proactive as possible with mental health issues as opposed to be reactive after some tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Wildcat noted that her daughter Jasmine had just met President Biden in Washington DC at the first ever mental health conference at the White House. With students trying to rebound from two years of Covid-19, virtual learning, and isolation, she said the national conference in DC indicated mental health issues are just now surfacing and need to be dealt with. “Mental health is a bigger issue for us. It’s not test scores, we need our kids to survive,” she said. “After today there is something else we need to help our kids with, that is mental health.”

Wildcat noted that kids come to school expecting to be safe, where they can be loved and cared for and fed. She said our schools are family and just like families at home, they have to be kept safe.

Trustees learned that because of pandemic impacts, Riverton High School had its smallest graduating class in years, with only 97 students getting diplomas.

“We heard again at graduation that our students have been impacted by pandemic,” Wildcat said.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan acknowledged that the district “had some kids who didn’t make it, an that’s hard on us,” she said, “but they can come back. If they graduate, that’s what matters, whether it takes five or six years that is okay. We want to welcome those kids to come back and graduate. I know we’ll get several this next year.”