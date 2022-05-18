Tense Standoff on West Park Tuesday Afternoon ended Peacefully

A Riverton Police Negotiator successfully ended a tense standoff yesterday where a mother was holding her young daughter hostage and was threatening harm to both of them at an address on West Park street. Police Chief Eric Murphy said the woman was allegedly under the influence of a drug and initially refused to cooperate, but after the negotiator arrived on the scene, he was able to calm the woman down and she came out of the house and was taken into custody. No one was harmed. Murphy credited officer Wesley Barry with his negotiation skills that ended the incident.

Further information on the incident is expected to be released this morning.