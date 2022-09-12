Temporary closure at West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park

The West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions according to the National Park Service. Here’s what we know:

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Northwestern Energy staff reported smoke coming out of a small building near the bookstore that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin.

Park structural fire crews were notified and dispatched to the location. They did not see flames when they arrived, but there was smoke. The exterior of the building was not damaged.

Battery fumes are corrosive and hazardous when inhaled. To ensure visitor and employee safety, West Thumb Geyser Basin will be closed until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes have dissipated from the area.

The area will continue to be monitored and evaluated by the park structural fire crew and the geyser basin will reopen when it is deemed safe.