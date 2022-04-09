Temperatures falling a bit today; Snow possible overnight

A strong cold front is moving in today today according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. In the wake of the cold front expect windy & blustery conditions with falling and then steady temperatures. Accumulating snow over central and northern areas tonight into Sunday. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the 50s in the Bighorn Basin, in the upper 50s to 60 in the Wind River Basin and in the mid-40s at Dubois. Snowfall totals are predicted to be less than an inch in Lander, Riverton and Worland, and from 1-2 inches in Dubois and Thermopolis.