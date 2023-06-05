Teen Drivers in Wyoming: Trends and Wages; Both Going Up

by: Matthew Halama, Senior Economist, Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

Although the number of teenage drivers decreased substantially from 2000 to 2010, Wyoming has seen an increase in young drivers over the last few years. This article discusses the changes in Wyoming’s teenage population, the number of youth with driver’s licenses, and how many earn wages in the state.

In 2014, the Research & Planning (R&P) section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services published an article titled, “The Decline in Teen Drivers: What It May Mean for Wyoming” (Moore, 2014). That article identified a long-term trend of fewer teens getting their driver’s licenses, and discussed how the decline may affect a variety of different groups such as employers, public safety organizations, and the youth themselves.

Many of these potential consequences remain. For example, employers may be reluctant to hire youths that do not possess driver’s licenses because they may not be as reliable as someone with a license. If youths without driver’s licenses have a difficult time finding employment, it would hinder their ability to develop soft skills in the workplace. If teen drivers forego their driver’s license until they reach adulthood, society runs the risk of having inexperienced drivers on the road who did not get instruction from a parent or adult who would have normally supervised the teen if they had received a license earlier.

The decline in teen drivers is not unique to Wyoming, and has been discussed nationally. Many news articles rely on national survey data to report trends in teen drivers. Writing for the Associated Press, Fryer (2021) noted how the decline in teen drivers started with millennials (those born from 1981 to 1996) and declined further with Generation Z (those born after 1996; Pew Research Center, 2018). Using Federal Highway Administration data, the author stated that approximately 61% of 18-year-olds had a driver’s license, down from 80% in 1983. The percentage of 16-year-olds with a driver’s license during that same period decreased from 46% to 25%.

The literature published by R&P so far has provided a primer on the decline of teen drivers nationally as well as the number of licensed drivers in Wyoming ages 15-19. The new research presented in this article explores how the trend in licensed drivers has progressed since 2016, and also compares wages for teen drivers with a license to those without a license.

