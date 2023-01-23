Teen arrested after woman stabbed

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and possession of tobacco and marijuana after she allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the face, stomach, arm, and shoulder on Thursday in Riverton.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report that the girl had stabbed the woman numerous times. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital and her condition was listed as unknown. The suspect was apprehended a short time later and arrested, along with a 16-year-old boy who was also on the scene and found to have a Fremont County warrant for his arrest.