Taxiway Construction at 60 percent at Hunt Field in Lander

As of this week, the taxiway construction project at Hunt Field in Lander is past the 60% completion mark for Phase 1. The construction project is currently taking place on Taxiway A as it is currently non-compliant due to the wing span safety zone required for the King Air airplanes. The east end (22 End) of the taxiway will be shifted to the north and lowered in elevation in comparison to the runway to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

requirements. This project will be worked on over three phases and once complete, the full length of the taxiway will be in compliance.

Last week, the contractor finished up the electrical duct work and the new fence was installed. The old fencing is being removed.

The runway closure will take place at 7 AM on October 6 and continue until October 27. This will be a complete closure to all fixed wing aircraft. A Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) will be issued. Helicopters will still be allowed to fly in, get fuel, and use the airport.

Test striping for the new asphalt will take place around October 13-14. The Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS) and the runway lights will not be in operation on some days due to the upgrading of the electrical systems. The slated completion date of Phase 1 is the week of October 31, 2022.



The total project cost for Phase 1 is $3,114,777 and is made possible by a variety of sources:

90% Federal

6% State

4% Local (Paid for by airport fuel sales)

Phase 2, located at the apron, will take place in 2025. Phase 3, to finish the west end of the taxiway, will take place in 2028 or 2029.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Facilities Manager, states, “The construction project is on track and going well. We look forward to these airport improvements to better serve our community along with the aviation community.”

During construction, there will be haul trucks coming in from the main gate empty and leaving loaded through the golf course. Please be mindful of the vehicles. There will be flaggers on site and we need the public to slow down and use caution in the area. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact City Hall at 307-332-2870.