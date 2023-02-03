Tax Flip-Flop Stirred Debate Among Tribal Members

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

After initially alerting Northern Arapaho tribal members that they would be issued 1099 forms – and have to pay taxes – on payments members received from the Circle Ridge Oil Field, tribal leaders announced in a brief statement on January 27 that the tax forms would not be issued. The news followed an informational meeting the day prior. The meeting was restricted to enrolled members only, and many complained on social media that they could not attend remotely. Angry

comments peppered the tribe’s Facebook page from members who asserted the payments from the oil field were not taxable, and questioned why Northern Arapaho leaders were asserting they were.

Circle Ridge, on reservation land, had previously been leased to private corporations for decades, until the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone

tribes assumed operations a little more than a year and a half ago. On December 9, 2022, the Northern Arapaho Business Council announced that, after successful extraction of oil from the fields, enrolled members would receive a special payment of $200, with the tribes now receiving 100 percent of royalties from Circle Ridge’s production.

The first Circle Ridge payments were made in August 2022.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe issued a statement on January 19, 2023, that the 1099 forms would be mailed to members and pointed to a Bureau of Indian Affairs statement as reasoning: “Income derived from natural resources on trust land,which is distributed on a per capita basis from trust accounts, is immune from federal taxation. Our understanding of the tribe’s current operations pertaining to the Circle Ridge Field is that the derived income lacks authorization to be

deposited to a trust account,” the BIA wrote, according to the tribe’s January 19 statement.

The announcement generated hundreds of comments from people objecting to the interpretation of IRS code. “This is beyond gross negligence. Hopefully we

don’t have the same attorneys working on our water rights … I never thought I would see the day when BIA is telling the Arapaho Tribe what to do. There was a time when the Tribe and itsattorneys waked into BIA and BIA [shuddered],” one member wrote.

That same day, Eastern Shoshone Tribal leaders issued a short statement: “Due to numerous inquiries we’d like to clarify that Eastern Shoshone Tribal members will NOT be receiving any IRS tax forms regarding any payments from the General Welfare Benefit Program.”

Following the January 26 informational meeting, Northern Arapaho Tribal leaders told members the 1099 forms for payments related to Circle Ridge would not be mailed out, and advised members they should file their taxes as they normally would for 2022.