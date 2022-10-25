Tatum honored as Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. (10/24/22) – Jamie Tatum had a flare for the dramatic this week on the pitch. The University of Wyoming senior soccer player netted two game-winning goals and, as a result, was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Tatum scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute Thursday against Fresno State in a 2-1 victory. She duplicated that effort, finding the back of the net for the go-ahead score during the 89th minute in a 2-1 win over San Jose State on Sunday.

Tatum added an assist in the win over the Bulldogs. That gave her a total of five points over the stretch of two games.

The goals were Tatum’s seventh and eighth of the season, which is tops on the team. It’s also the 20th and 21st of her career, which places her third all-time in program history.

She also has 55 career points. That’s tied for second all-time in school history.

Wyoming wraps up the regular season Thursday at Colorado State.