Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bringing in Keegan Cryder as an Undrafted Free Agent

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, Wyo. (May 2, 2022) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in former Wyoming Cowboy center Keegan Cryder as an undrafted free agent. Cryder earned All-Mountain West Conference recognition three consecutive years and was a two-time team captain for Wyoming.



Cryder started every game for the Cowboys over his four-year playing career — 44 consecutive starts without missing a single game. Of those 44 starts, his first four starts were made at offensive guard his redshirt freshman season of 2018. But for the final eight games of the 2018 season through the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory, Cryder started 40 straight games at center for Wyoming.





He was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List each of his final two seasons as a Cowboy and was also named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Cryder was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2020 and was a Second Team selection in 2019 and ’21 in voting by Mountain West head coaches and media. Pro Football Focus (PFF) also named Cryder a First Team All-Mountain West selection in 2021. His redshirt freshman season of 2018, he was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team. Cryder was a four-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree.



Cryder was voted by his teammates a team captain in both 2020 and 2021. During his college career, Wyoming won three bowl games — the 2017 and 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowls and the 2019 Arizona Bowl — and earned bowl eligibility a fourth time in 2018.



He was the leader of an offensive line that helped Wyoming rank No. 20 among FBS teams in rushing offense in 2021, No. 14 in the nation in 2020 and No. 23 in the country in 2019.



Cryder joins his former teammates, Chad Muma and Garrett Crall, as Cowboys who earned NFL opportunities this spring. Muma was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the sixth pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Crall is joining the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.