Nov 13, 1969 – Jun 17, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Tamie Lee Jones, 52, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Riverton Elks Lodge. She passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home in Riverton, WY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wind River Dialysis in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.



Tamie was born on November 13, 1969 in Hammond, Indiana to Alex and Emma Lee Jones. The family moved to Wyoming in 1973. Tamie graduated from Riverton High School in 1988 and Central Wyoming College in 1999, with an Associates of Applied Science in Business Office Systems Degree.



Tamie loved the outdoors including camping, riding side by sides, snowmobiling, and jet skiing. She also loved crafts, reading and would always take time to watch her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews play sports or watch school programs. Family was a big part of Tamie’s life. She had three brothers to try and keep track of. It wasn’t easy sometimes but she would eventually succeed with her mission. Tamie was the “core” of the Jones family.



She became a DOE in 2018 and earned “DOE of the Year” in 2019. Tamie was always helping with anything that the DOEs needed help with. She was also active in the Garden Club and Red Hat Society.



Survivors include her parents, Alex and Emma Lee Jones; three brothers, Richard and his wife (Tracy), Ted and his wife (Eileen) and Robert; 7 nieces and nephews, Brandon Jones, Cody Jones, Ty Jones and his wife (Kate), Jordyn Weber, Amanda Glanz and her husband, Drew, Kimberly Nolting and her husband (A.J.), Kristan Davis and her significant other (Curtis Inman); 8 great nieces and nephews, Cameron, Nathian, Austin, Karson, Bryan, Aiden, Avery and Decci. Tamie also had some very special people in her life that meant a lot to her including Karen Wells, Christine Rodriguez, Marie Wilson, Ben Darnall and Tricia Burwell.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.