Sweetwater Garden, Garden Center Staff

Employment opportunities change often and are available on a seasonal basis. We are always looking for outgoing, people-oriented staff that want to work hard and learn more.

What we look for in garden center staff:

A smiling face and helpful attitude is a MUST!

Gardening experience and plant knowledge is helpful but we will train the right person.

Retail experience is helpful, but not necessary.

Weekend availability is required.​

Some things we offer that may suit your employment needs :

Flexible scheduling during our off peak seasons.

Free uniforms.

Educational and training opportunities.

Cross training in multiple areas.

Company parties.

If you are professionally minded and interested in becoming part of our team, please contact Holly Cassity by mail at 1602 West Main St. Riverton, Wy. 82501, by phone (307) 856-6663 or by email at info@sweetwatergarden.com. Or simply fill out an application and bring it to Sweetwater Garden.