Suspicious Package was Benign; Vehicle Collisions; Citizen Dispute Report Taken

Riverton Police Blotter 6/30/22 through 0700 Hours 7-1-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Emily Chavez, 18, Riverton, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 9:11 a.m. in the 500 block of South Broadway

Leah Lonebear, 40, St. Stephens, arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana, and Destruction of Property at 2:06 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

An 18-year-old Pavillion Female was cited for Theft at 6:14 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal

Marty Moore, 42, Riverton arrested at 2:08 a.m. on the 1st for Public Intoxication in the 1800 block of North Federal

Patrol Calls:

A report is pending on a property destruction complaint in the 500 block of East Main where a wall was scratched, possibly with a screwdriver. The report was made at 9:17 a.m.

A report is pending on a welfare check at at 10:47 in the 1400block of Maple Street for someone who failed to show up for a court appointment.

A resident in the 300 block of North 15th Street East reported someone tried to enter their residence at 1 a.m.. A report is pending.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at 11:27 a.m. at East Main and North Federal between a Semi-Truck and a passenger car.

A vehicle reportedly backed into a building at 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Federal. A report is pending.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of North 5th West. The report was made at 2:50p.m. A report is pending.

A suspicious package was reported just before 4 p.m. in the city hall parking lot. The Wyoming DCI investigated. The package was fine. It was checked out of an abundance of caution.

A subject allegedly being harassed at 6:59 p.m. in the 700 block of West Fremont called for police but when officers arrive the subject said he was fine and did not need police assistance.

A property damage vehicle crash was reported at 7:03 p.m. when a maroon colored Chevy struck a parked vehicle in the 2000 block of West Sunset.

A citizen dispute report was taken at 9:31 p.m. from the 1800 block of North Federal when it is alleged one vehicle tried to strike another.

A threatening incident was reported at 11:49 p.m in the 300 block of East Monroe when a woman said her mother-in-law threatened her.

A report is pending on an incident witnessed by a guest at a hotel in the 1000 block of North Federal when a woman reported a group of people trying to break into her car. The group fled into an alley.

A 37-year-old Riverton man was trespassed from a residence in the 400 block of North 15th Street East at 1:14 .m. on the 1st after threatening a person who lived there.