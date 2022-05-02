Suspect Identified in shooting; Police asking for community’s help in locating him

The Riverton Police Department is currently seeking information, and attempting to locate a subject named Ryder Jenkins. This is in connection with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th, in Riverton, Wyoming in the 600 block of Edith Street. Ryder Jenkins is 5’06” tall, approximately 160 lbs. and he is a 22 years of age native American male. He has multiple tattoos on his body, including his scalp, neck, face, chest, back, and arms. Under his right eye is a “Treble clef tattoo” and under his left eye is a “teardrop tattoo.” He has the number “1” largely tattooed on his right forearm, and the number “8” on his left forearm. These are accompanied by several other tattoos, but the “1” and “8” are the most noticeable. His stomach has three, large letters, including a “C” on the left side of his stomach, a large “V” in the middle of his stomach, and the 3rd letter is unknown.

Photos of Jenkins and his tattoos from Riverton Police Department below:

If you know where Jenkins currently is, or have any information that may be relevant in locating him, please contact the Riverton Police Department

If you identify Jenkins and recognize him from the description or the included photos, do not approach or engage the subject. Please contact the Riverton Police Department from a safe distance, at 307-856-4891, or your local Law Enforcement agency and notify them that you have located Ryder Jenkins.