Sep 12, 1960 – May 2, 2022

Susan “Sue” K. Smerud, 61, of Riverton passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.



Susan Kay was born September 12, 1960 in Riverton to Charles James and Mary Elizabeth (Stewart) Speyer. Sue grew up in Casper, Dubois, Riverton and Shirley Basin. She Graduated from Natrona County High School in 1978. On December 22, 1979 she married Steven Smerud.



The couple lived in Riverton until 1986 when they moved to Nevada. They returned to Wyoming in 1998 to be closer to family. Sue worked as an office manager for Big Country Chiropractor for many years. She has also worked as manager at the Trailhead Restaurant.



Sue loved spending time with her family, going to 4H, FFA, and Rodeo Queen Contests. She enjoyed watching football, wrestling tournaments, and camping in the mountains.



She is survived by her husband Steven Smerud of Riverton; three daughters, Stephanie Wood and husband Brian of Riverton, Lyndsay Smerud of Riverton, and LaDonna Trevino and husband Payden of Eureka, Nevada; nine grandchildren, Jade, Coleman, Rhodi, Carver, Elizabeth, Tucker, Briar, Hugh, and Rosalee; brother, Ed Speyer and wife Lesa of Riverton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Speyer; and her sister, Vicki Gantenbein.



Memorials may be made to the Fremont County 4H in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com