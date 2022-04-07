Jul 25, 1944 – Apr 1, 2022

Susan Rae Torell, 77, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Riverton, Wyoming.



“Sami”, as she was known to her many friends, was born in North Hollywood, California to Stuart and Millicent Torell on July 25, 1944. Sami moved to Riverton, Wyoming from Lake Isabella, California seven years ago to be near her beloved daughter Shon and her “peanut”, Sara. She loved spending time with family and had many friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Millicent; father, Stuart; brothers, Stuart and Scotty.



Survivors include her daughter, Shon Meikle, granddaughter, Sara Peden; sis, Cheryl Rolfzen and good friend, Jo Gardner.



No services are planned. Rest in peace, dear Sami.



