Superintendent Flanagan to Retire from Riverton District #25

Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre Flanagan submitted a retirement request to the board of trustees last night along with her husband Lars Flanagan which was accepted. Her husband’s resignation is effective at the end of the current school year and Dr. Flanagan’s term will end in June.

“I’m grateful I’ve been able to work for the district as many years as I have and I feel blessed to have served here.” Before become Superintendent, Flanagan was a teacher in the district, then Assistant Principal at Riverton High School, then Principal and then she was chosen to lead the district after the retirement of previous Supt. Terry Snyder.

“We are excited about what our next journey will be, although I’m not sure what that will look like, I think it will unfold in front of me, I’ll find a new path and get on with it,” she said during the Let’s Talk Fremont program on the WyoToday Radio Network Wednesday morning. “It’s been a wonderful career in a really great district, we’re doing wonderful things and we have great leadership, a great board and fantastic staff.”

One of the major accomplishments of her term as Superintendent was bringing home the new auditorium for Riverton High School, which she also acknowledged that Snyder had done a lot of work on, plus the relocation of the Frontier Academy and Alternative School to remodeled facilities on the RHS campus.

On that subject, Flanagan said the design of the new auditorium is now at the 60 percent phase, which meant that soon the look of the new building will begin to take shape with inside colors and seating and such. “It will get a lot more exciting as we see what the inside will look like,” she said. Flanagan said she wanted to acknowledge the work of St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander for his work in the legislature making the new auditorium possible on the state funding end.

The Superintendent said the next big project will be the demolition of the Tonkin Facilities, which she said is near and dear to a lot of the community who attended school there. She said a nice memorial is being planned for the Tonkin facilities. “It will not be forgotten, it will live on in the community.” she said.

In other action, board Vice Chair Jody Ray was elected as the new board chair and Lynette Jeffres the Vice-Chair in the annual reorganization of the board.