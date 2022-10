A chamber of commerce day is in store Wednesday with sunny skies, above average temperatures and light winds. A weak cold front will push across the region Thursday and Thursday night. Isolated showers are possible Thursday mainly along and east of the Continental Divide.Today’s highs will be in the low 60s for Dubois, and Jeffrey City, the mid 60s for Lander and Riverton, the upper 60s for Shoshoni and the low 70s for Thermopolis and Worland.