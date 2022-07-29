Sunny Friday, Isolated Thunderstorms, Continued Warm

Warm today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another day of isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; mainly in western Wyoming. The weekend will be quite warm with isolated t-storms on Saturday. Today’s highs will be in the low 90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the mid to upper 80s for Lander, Riverton and Jeffrey City and around 80 for Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the upper 50s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Jeffrey City and Worland, in the low 60s for Thermopolis and in the upper 40s for Dubois.