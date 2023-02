Mostly sunny for Thursday with mainly light winds today. Highs will generally be around 10 degrees below average. Today’s high temperatures will be motly in the 20s for the Wind River Basin, around 30 for the southern Bighorn Basin and 18 at Shoshoni. We’re looking at 18 for tonight’s low at Dubois, 8 at Thermopolis, 5 in Lander, 2 in Worland, two below for Riverton and seven below for Shoshoni.