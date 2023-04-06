Sunny and Cold for Thursday; Dry

It may be April, but temperatures will still feel like February today. Luckily, the National Weather Service in Riverton said the April sun will be out in full force, with mostly sunny skies expected across the Cowboy State. Winds will increase during the day, especially in Natrona and Southern Fremont counties. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 40s for Thermopolis and Worland, the mid-to-upper 30s for Lander, Riverton, Dubois and Shoshoni and the upper 20s for Jeffrey City. Maximum wind gusts today are projected to be in the low 40 mph range for Jeffrey City, the low 30 mph on South Pass, the upper 20 mph for Dubois, and the teens in Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland.