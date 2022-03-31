Sunflowers for Solidarity exhibit up in Lander

Lander artist Melissa Strickler’s latest exhibit pulls from a variety of local artists and presently over 50 works of art are now on display at the Lander Bake Shop in an exhibit called Sunflowers for Solidarity. It’s a benefit for the people of Ukraine. Strickler said the exhibit, and potential sale of the art, hopes to draw focus to the on what she said was the inhumanity across the ocean. Strickler said “Art allows the heart to speak.” Any sales generated from the exhibit will go to the Ukrainian relief effort. All sales are on line, no cash is being accepted at the Bake Shop. See the exhibit for more information. The exhibit will be up through the end of April.