Summit for the Unhoused Begins Thursday

Media release from Riverton Peace Mission:

The Summit for Our Unhoused Neighbors is being convened by the Riverton Peace Mission on March 16 through March 17, 2023, at the Wind River Casino in the Blue Sky Room to provide an opportunity for collaboration by participants coming together to address key issues facing our unhoused neighbors in Fremont County.

“We see people die because they have no safe place to go. Poverty, addictions, untreated health conditions, community violence and racism intersect leading members of our families being without shelter and the help they need,” said Allison Sage, Northern Arapaho and one of the organizers of the Summit and co-chair of the Riverton Peace Mission. “Riverton had a detox center for those under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, but not now. Riverton had a shelter, but not now. The City of Riverton locks up public restrooms at night. Efforts to ‘Clean up Riverton’ puts a priority on looking good above treating our people with dignity. We need to do better.”

The Summit is designed for maximum input among participants seeking to develop a better future for the unhoused in Fremont County. The morning of the first day includes a panel of Native Americans who have experienced being without shelter, including teenagers. The panel will provide the other participants insights on what its like to not have anywhere safe to go and what minimum level of services could help to preserve individual dignity and sustain life.

They keynote luncheon speaker is Ann M. Miller who will share her experience in breaking the cycle of serial incarceration that often leads to being unhoused with a holistic approach that addresses unmet basic needs. Miller has been an attorney with the Tribal Defenders Office of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes on the Flathead Reservation in Montana for twenty-six years and the managing attorney for sixteen. During her tenure, the Defenders Office implemented an innovative in-house service for clients with co-occurring mental illness and chemical dependency and adopted a holistic defense practice with assistance from the Center for Holistic Defense sponsored by the Bronx Defenders Office in New York. In 2015, the Defenders created the Flathead Reservation Reentry Program that provides interdisciplinary, supportive services for tribal members returning to the reservation from incarceration. The Defenders Office services have expanded to include mental health client advocates, cultural mentoring, and permanent supportive housing. Miller served on Montana’s Public Defender Commission for six years and Montana’s Statewide Reentry Task Force for two years. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Justice Center, Council of State Governments. Miller is the 2021 recipient of the American Bar Association’s Dorsey award recognizing legal services to the indigent.

Another speaker is Richard Brannon, CEO of Wind River Family and Community Health Care (Wind River Cares) on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Brannon will share about a program recently launched by Wind River Cares with plans for expansion that is serving vulnerable individuals and families, accepting them as they are as voluntary clients. Wind River Cares provides a health care model for addressing the needs of those without shelter. Brannon said, “I want to cooperate with others so that more can be done. The Riverton Police are bringing people to us who need our help. This is something we can work on together.”

Rev. Bob Garrard, a retired pastor from First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne and board chair of Family Promise of Cheyenne, will share how the churches were the ones who came together in Cheyenne to put together services for the unhoused. Family Promise of Cheyenne is a shelter program with support from faith and community partners that offers children and families safe shelter, resources, and education, meeting people where they are. “Programs need to be developed at the community level. What works one place, may not work somewhere else. But I can tell you how, by coming together, we were able to make this happen for us in Cheyenne.”

On the morning of March 17, Rosa Salamanca, a conciliation specialist with the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Services, will help facilitate discussion for a plan about where we go from here. This Summit is only a next step in the process to provide a holistic approach to address the causes of people being without shelter, not just the symptoms, and in a way that is respectful of the dignity of every person including traditions and culture.

Anyone is invited who commits to be attend the Summit from 8 am until 4 pm on Thursday, March 16 and continues from 8 am until noon on March 17 and who commits to continue to work afterwards to find meaningful solutions In Fremont County and for the Wind River Indian Reservation for our unhoused neighbors. The Riverton Peace Mission especially encourages service providers, faith leaders and local government and tribal officials to attend, including law enforcement.

Pre-registration is required at the Riverton Peace Mission website. There is no cost, although donations are appreciated. Breakfast is provided on both days and lunch is provided on March 16. Vendor tables by attendees are also available upon request at the registration website. People my register at: https://www.rivertonpeacemission.org/summit-for-our-unhoused-neighbors .

The Riverton Peace Mission thanks the many volunteers who came together to help plan and implement this event and for the grant from the Bargain Box, an outreach of Christ Episcopal Church in Cody, Wyoming providing much of the funding.