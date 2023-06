On the events calendar for this weekend in Riverton it’s the return of the Sugarbeats Summer Concert Series at City Park Saturday with music starting at 5 p.m. featuring Lauren Frihauf, Megan Burtt and Carolyn Wonderland. On Sunday, June 18 at Fort Washakie , it’s the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health Father and Daughter’s Dance, at the EST Boys & Girls Club, 6 p.m.