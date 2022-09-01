Suicide Prevention: It’s Not Just Once a Year

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

Every year, the 988 Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, National Suicide Prevention Month. One of those organizations is Fremont Counseling Service in Riverton and Lander.

“During the month of September, there are some important dates that we need to be aware of,” said Rebecca “Becky” Parker, MS, LPC- Clinical Director, Fremont Counseling Service.

World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10. It’s a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness, and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most. National Suicide Prevention Week is the Monday through Sunday, September 8 – 14, surrounding World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s a time to share resources and stories, as well as promote suicide prevention awareness.

“Fremont County is traditionally ranked “highest” in the state suicide rate,” says Becky. This information can be tracked easily as this area faces challenges like the remote nature of our region. We have what has come to be known as “The Cowboy Code,” that is to say that the people in our region who are at risk are not as likely to seek the help of a professional because of the false narrative that might show them as weak or broken according to the recent PBS series on mental health, produced by Wyoming PBS.

“It is time to make every month awareness month for suicide.” Says Parker. “We can’t afford to do this just once a year.”

On September 8th, Fremont Counseling will host events in both Lander and Riverton to bring some awareness to the public. People are invited to visit the offices and discuss issues or ideas with staff who are on duty to assist free of charge. Also available are free sessions that will offer mindfulness exercises and other mental health skill building demonstrations.

You can take advantage of these opportunities in Riverton, at 1110 Major Ave. from 8:30 A.M. until Noon, and In Lander, at 748 Main St. from 1:00 until 4:30 P.M.

Statewide Crisis Telephone Number

Earlier this year, Governor Mark Gordon announced that the state’s suicide lifeline services have been expanded and improved to offer full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day.

“Wyoming citizens experiencing a mental health crisis and potentially suicidal thoughts, can now be confident that on the other end of the line, they’re talking to someone who – as a fellow state resident – is familiar with our state and cares about our people,” the Governor said.

While the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been available via phone (1-800-273-TALK) for many years, calls from state residents before 2020 were answered by people outside the state. Wyoming-based services began that year, but hours were limited due to funding availability. Full-time, all-day, every-day Wyoming-based coverage is now available thanks to funding from the state legislature.

“We are confident that the personal connection and the ability to make localized referrals for help will be improved when Wyoming folks can speak to an understanding person in their own state,” Gordon added. “This critical and free service for those who need it is something I have emphasized for quite some time.”

Providing help for someone you know is difficult but necessary. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration. Each of us need to learn how to recognize the warning signs when someone’s at risk—and what action steps you can take. If you believe someone may be in danger of suicide: