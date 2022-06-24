Sturman named SageWest Employee of the Month

Charity always has a positive attitude to all customers including patients, co-workers, and physicians. She is willing to help in any area including working extra shifts and taking on more tasks. Charity is a great example of teamwork and is quick to provide solutions to team members that are having issues. No matter what is going on, she stays calm, respectful, helpful, and cheerful. Charity leads by example and is a tremendous resource across all departments at SageWest.