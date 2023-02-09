Student Applications Accepted for Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship Cohort at UW

University of Wyoming students pursuing careers in wildlife and fisheries sciences or related fields are encouraged to apply for Wyoming Wildlife Fellowships for the 2023 cohort.

The Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship is a program for undergraduate students and is designed to help fellows gain skills and knowledge necessary to become successful professionals. The online application can be found here. The deadline is Wednesday, March 15.

The Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship is open to undergraduate students with two or more years remaining at UW and a GPA of 3.0 or better. High school seniors who will enroll at UW beginning in fall 2023 and transfer students from community colleges also are encouraged to apply. Applicants must pursue careers that are related to wildlife and fisheries sciences and may include majors in fields such as wildlife and fisheries biology and management; rangeland ecology and watershed management; biology; animal science; and environment and natural resources.

Fellows each receive a scholarship award up to $3,000 per semester and will complete two paid summer internships with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of the Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship program and to have access to all of the amazing opportunities that come with it,” says current fellow Macy Jacobson, a wildlife and fisheries biology and management senior from Lander. “Not only does the program help you connect with professionals in the field, but it also provides you with a dedicated support system and mentors who are committed to helping you find your passion and become a successful wildlife professional.”

The Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship program is coordinated by UW and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, with the mission of creating high-level wildlife professionals by providing undergraduate students relevant opportunities and experience.

Rhiannon Jakopak, from the Monteith Shop at UW and who serves as the UW fellowship coordinator, says the program helps undergraduate students be competitive for careers in wildlife and fisheries sciences.

“The fellowship provides opportunities for students to work with the realities of the profession,” Jakopak says. “We help to get students working with the realities of the profession so that, when they graduate, they are well equipped to deal with the complexities inherent in wildlife and fisheries sciences today.”

“The fellowship is designed for passionate people who want to learn and grow and put in the work to become amazing wildlife professionals from the ground up,” says current fellow Ryen Nielsen, a wildlife and fisheries biology and management senior from Nyssa, Ore.

For more information, email Taylor Wagstaff, lab coordinator in the Monteith Shop, at tkennah1@uwyo.edu or visit the Wyoming Wildlife Fellowship website by clicking here.