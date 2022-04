A dry and seasonable end to the weekend today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and wind diminishing. It will become windy again tomorrow as a system approaches from the west. High winds are possible across much of the area Monday night and Tuesday.

A potent weather system will bring the potential for strong to high winds to most of the area from Monday night through Wednesday. Sunday’s highs in the upper 50’s to low 60s. Tonight’s lows in the low 30s.