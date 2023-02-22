Storm Closures that we know of for Wednesday

CLOSURES FOR 2/22/2023:

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED AS WE RECEIVE MORE INFORMATION.

LANDER: Announcement 2-21: Due to the incoming storm and extreme temperatures, there will be NO SCHOOL for Fremont #1 tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd) and a 10am LATE START on Thursday.

On Thursday, buses will adjust pickup times by two hours. Reminder for staff to show up at 9:30am Thursday.

Riverton, FCSD #25:

FCSD#25 will conduct Temporary Virtual Learning for Wednesday, February 22nd. All school facilities will be closed. Please do not come into the buildings. Be safe and stay warm!

Arapahoe Schools Community:

Due to the incoming winter storm and the potential impact to student safety, school on Wednesday, February 22 will be CANCELLED for students and staff. Additionally, we will observe a 10:00am late start on Thursday, February 23.

The snow day will be made up on Friday, March 24, 2023. That day will now be a school day for both students and staff.

SEE FULL POST AND INFO ON Fremont County School District #38 Facebook Page.

WIND RIVER SCHOOL:

Due to the recent weather event school will be cancelled Wednesday, February 22. Please stay safe and warm.

SHOSHONI SCHOOLS

Shoshoni Schools will be canceling today, February 22nd, due to road conditions and student safety. Secondary students will need to attend classes virtually as per instructions today. Elementary students will make up the snow day on Monday, February 27th.

Child Development Services of Fremont County in both RIverton and Lander will be closed on Wednesday February 22.

The Wind River Transportation Authority Buses will not operate on Wednesday (WRTEI