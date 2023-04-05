May 27, 1977 – Mar 28, 2023

Stephen “Steve” FastHorse, 45 of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A prayer service will be held at Blue Sky Hall on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 5:00 pm. The wake will follow at 1510 Quiver Lane. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Stephen Michael FastHorse was born on May 27, 1977 in Lander, WY to Franklin FastHorse and Roberta M. Felter. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Wendell Spoonhunter. He grew up in Ethete, Wyoming and graduated high school from Chemawa High School in Salem, Oregon. While there he played basketball for the Chemawa Braves.

Steve was baptized into the Episcopal Faith. He was also a Sun Dancer and believed in the traditional way of life.

On September 5, 2009 he married Danielle R. Antelope at St. James Episcopal Church in Riverton.

He worked in Colville, Washington and Wyoming. He worked for the B.I.A., I.H.S., Forestry, Firefighter, N.A.T.H., Wind River Casino, on oil rigs, and was on the Northern Arapaho Business Council.

Steve enjoyed serving on the Northern Arapaho Business Council working for the people. He also enjoyed listening to music, watching Pow-Wows, spending time with family and friends, he loved to grill food.

He is survived by his wife, Danielle FastHorse; son, Keyano FastHorse; daughter, Keya FastHorse; mother, Roberta M. Spoonhunter; brothers, Isaac Spoonhunter and Dalen Spoonhunter; and three grandchildren. He is survived by the families of Lonebear-Brown, Spoonhunter, FastHorse, Felter, Enos, and Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael FastHorse; father, Wendal Spoonhunter; father, Franklin FastHorse; grandfather, Alvin C. Felter; and grandmother, Evelyn Brown-Felter.

