May 29, 1987 – Nov 13, 2022

Stephanie Piper, 37, of Mills, Wyoming passed away in Casper, Wyoming on Sunday, November 13, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. The wake will follow at 1503 Elmwood Drive (Beaver Creek). The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Stephanie Ann Piper was born on May 29, 1985 in Riverton, WY to George SittingEagle and Cheryl Piper. She attended schools at St. Stephen’s. She lived in Arapahoe before moving to Mills.

Stephanie was baptized into the Catholic faith.

She worked as a housekeeper for the Holiday Inn.

Stephanie enjoyed painting, hand games, and traditional dance.

She is survived by her parents, George SittingEagle and Edna Doores; grandmother, Alice Piper; sons, Ayden Gould and Raymond LittleThunder; daughters, Allena Piper, Chessa Moon, Destiny Moon, Cheryl Piper, and Raeleah Littleshield; brothers, Truman Piper, Hank Piper, Raymond Piper, Henry SittingEagle, Aloysious SittingEagle, Truman SittingEagle, Clinton Monroe, Jr., Jessie Monroe, Issac SittingEagle, Leroy SittingEagle, Gerald SittingEagle, Steven SittingEagle, Julio Brady, George Willurd SittingEagle, Jr., and Lincey Shongutsie, Jr.; sisters, Rosetta Piper, Shawntay Eagle, Lithia Monroe, and Jaylee SittingEagle; uncles, Aloysius Piper, Jr., Linus SittingEagle, and Clement Eagle, Jr.; aunts, Caroline Piper, Alberta Dewey, Maurine Piper, Leanna SittingEagle, Junie Friday, and Josephine SittingEagle; nephews, Joseph Piper, William Piper, Levi Piper, DellShawn Piper, and Willurd Piper; nieces, Kimberly Piper, Ella Piper, Jodylynn Piper, Dakoda Piper, and Minerva Eagle; and grandchildren, Kayleena LittleThunder, Rosella Brown, Devonte Eutsey, and Ayrius Brown.

She was preceded in death by, Rositta Piper, Cheryl Piper, Aloysious Piper, Anthony SittingEagle, Odelia SittinEagle, Geroge SittingEagle, Francis SittingEagle, Dale Eagle, and Dana Eagle.

