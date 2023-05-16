State Track and Field preview

CASPER – This weekend marks the end of the 2023 outdoor season of track and field, meaning that the state tournament will be taking place and will be the final opportunity for Wyoming’s best and strongest to break records and bring back some hardware.

Some of Fremont County’s runners will not only be looking to break their own records and help their team win in overall points, but they are also trying to defend their title in individual events. One of those runners is Wind River’s JayCee Herbert (below), a senior in his final sporting event as a Cougar, defending his title in the 100 and 200-meter runs in the 2A Class.

Wind RIver’s Jaycee Herbert sprinted around the corner during the boys 4×400-meter race. (p/c Carl Cote)

Then, in the 3A it’s Lander’s Gage Gose (below) trying to keep his state title in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, something he’s been doing all year while continually bettering his personal best and state records.

Lander Senior hurdle standout Gage Gose won and set a personal and state record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.04 seconds (p/c Carl Cote)

Last year’s 3200-meter run in the 2A girls’ division was won by Wyoming Indian’s star senior Larissa McElroy, meaning their will be a new state champion in the the two-mile run. Could it be another Lady Chief? Perhaps junior Roberta Whiteplume or freshman Gabriella Headley?

And in the 3A Class, could Lander junior Avery Bever, who has only improved and gotten better all season, jump from her fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash to the top spot? Or could 2022-23 3A Cross Country and Nordic Ski State Champion Ameya Eddy hoist her third state championship trophy in three sports seasons, moving up from second place in the mile and two-mile runs last year?

Finally, in the 4A it could be Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield taking the leap in the mile and two-mile events, races that he’s set new school records in just this past month.

No matter what happens this weekend there will surely be reason to celebrate for plenty of Fremont County student athletes. From everyone at the Ranger and Lander Journal, good luck to everyone putting it on the line this weekend!