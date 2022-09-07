State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission to meet in Pinedale

A meeting of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission will be held September 14-15 at the Sublette County Library – Board Room 155 S. Tyler Ave., in Pinedale.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on September 14, and at 8 a.m. on September 15.

During the meeting, the Commission will hold leadership elections, receive an update on Yellowstone flooding and discuss Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Board nominations.

Additionally, the Commission will discuss State Park fee modification requests and a Wyoming State Museum accession/deaccession report. The Commission will also hear agency and program general updates.

The Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office.

The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice-President Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Angela Emery, Casper; David Bassett, Evanston; and Sue Peters, Riverton.