Wyoming State Seal in Stained Glass. Image from Wyoming Capitol Project

State Officials to be Sworn In on Monday

The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder.

The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are as follows:

Prayer Service
8:30 AM, January 2, 2023
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
1908 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Swearing in Ceremony 
10:30 AM January 2, 2023
Wyoming State Capitol
200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming
The Swearing In Ceremony will be livestreamed on the Governor’s website, https://governor.wyo.gov/

Public Reception
11:30 AM, January 2, 2023
Wyoming State Capitol Connector
200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming