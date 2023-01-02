State Officials to be Sworn In on Monday

The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder.
The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are as follows:
Prayer Service
8:30 AM, January 2, 2023
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
1908 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Swearing in Ceremony
10:30 AM January 2, 2023
Wyoming State Capitol
200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming
The Swearing In Ceremony will be livestreamed on the Governor’s website, https://governor.wyo.
Public Reception
11:30 AM, January 2, 2023
Wyoming State Capitol Connector
200 West 24th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming