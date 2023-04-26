Start-Up Challenge Finalists to Compete Thursday Night

The pitch night for the Fremont County Start Up Challenge is tomorrow, Thursday evening, in Lander. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lander Community and Convention Center. Five promising Finalists will vie for startup funding from Impact 307 to launch their business ideas in front of a live audience. And back by popular demand, the Audience Choice award, sponsored by Lander Economic Development Association, will give the audience an opportunity to vote for and fund their favorite startup. Following the last presentation, there will be tasty eats and scrumptious drinks while waiting for the WINNER(S) ANNOUNCEMENT.

The event is free, fun, and open to the public. Support your local Fremont County entrepreneurs and be inspired Thursday evening at the Lander Community Center.