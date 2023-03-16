May 11, 1936 – Mar 8, 2023

Stanley (Stan) Dwaine Stone left this earth to live eternally with his Creator and Savior on March 8, 2023. He passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Melanie, who was his special caregiver for the past two and half years.

Stan was born on May 11, 1936 to Vern and Marguerite Stone (McCoy) in Torrington, WY. The first born of six children and his parents moved shortly thereafter to Paradise Valley of Riverton, Wyoming where he was raised on the family farm.

He married Margaret Ruth Streeter on November 14, 1958. He lovingly called her Maggie and Blue Eyes. They toughed out the wind in Medicine Bow, Wyoming for a year before moving to rural Riverton, Wyoming where he lived until his passing.

Stan’s loves of his life were his grand and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his 10 grandchildren, Jared and Renee Hoesel, Erin and Jacob Arima, Cassandra Howard, Cory, Cole and Christopher Chase and Dustin and Derek Griffin. 17 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Parker Hoesel, Dillon and Nolan Murray, Dawson, Madison and Ayvrie Looper, Cami, Jaelyn and Gage Arima and Mariah, Harlow, Ashtin and Karson Griffin and Declyn, Zoey and Emmy Griffin. On his and Margaret’s 160-acre farm he loved to teach them all about animals, how to rope, ride 3 and 4-wheelers, how to ride horses and sheep. There was always some kind of fun on “the farm.”

Stan is also survived by his life-long love Margaret and four daughters who were his pride and joy; Susan Renee (Gary) Hoesel, Kathy Diane (Perry) Arima, Melanie Ruth (Jim) Chase and Shelley Dee (Shawn) Griffin; four sisters Beverly (Ray) Applehance, Elaine (Glenn) Darnell, Elise Honeycutt, Debra Fife and brother Clyde (Charlene) Stone and numerous close aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Stan was a contract pumper in the natural gas and oil fields, eventually starting his own company, Wind River Pumping Service. He would pass the long days and nights listening to his wide array of music with his work-buddy Poco, snacking on sunflower seeds and candy and eating his lunch and/or dinner.

Stan loved visiting with anyone, he did not know a stranger and was an incredibly good listener. He loved reading Louis L’Amour books when he had time or could stay awake long enough to. He loved his Quarter Horses and spent every possible spare minute with them riding, training, and teaching his four girls and grandkids how to ride. He loved pulling them in sleds in the snow.

He loved spending time teaching his girls that were in 4-H and FFA how to ride their horses and how to show their steers, horses and sheep. In his younger days he rode saddle broncs and raised cattle. He rode in the Pony Express Re-enactment and received a commemorative coin and plaque signed by President Nixon.

He kept daily calendar journals of everything going on in his life from the arrival of the first hummingbird, the birth of the lambs to the weather and he would write love notes to Margaret. His favorite holiday was April Fool’s Day. Every year he would fool his girls and anyone else he happened to run into. He was so good at it they never caught on and rarely played the same joke twice. Each Christmas season he enjoyed his self-appointed job of filling the small pockets on the family Advent Calendar lovingly made by his mother-in-law, Helen Streeter. He would find the most fun things for his four girls, such as gum or licorice.

Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Vern Stone in 2006, mother, Marguerite Stone in 2011, grandson, Curtis Dean Chase on August 20, 1990, niece, Brenda Appelhance in 2011 and brother-in-law, Kim Fife in 2002.

Per Stanley’s wish no services are scheduled.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com