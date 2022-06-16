Staffing Still and Issue at Sheriff’s Office; Calls for Service nearing 3K

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee is still having staffing shortages at the Detention Center in Lander and with the Emergency Dispatch Center. In a report delivered to the county commissioners Tuesday, Lee said he is down seven deputies, one cook and one nurse. In Dispatch, the Sheriff said there are five current part time dispatchers working while he tries to fill five full-time positions. In the patrol division, Lee said he is down one deputy in the Riverton area.

Total calls for service received by the Sheriff’s Office are nearing 3,000, with 2,960 calls lodged so far.

The Riverton Police Department continues to send the most inmates to the jail, with 110 bookings in May. The Sheriff’s Office accounted for 61 bookings while the Lander PD had 51. From there the bookings were eight from the highway patrol, two from the US Marshal’s Office, and one from the Shoshoni Police. That totalled 233 bookings for May, 21 more than the previous month.

Lee did say that calls in the Dubois area have been increasing.

As of Tuesday, the detention center population was 178 adults in house and 5 juveniles at facilities outside of the county. Of those incarcerated, 73 have had their day in court and are currently serving a sentence. That includes 46 men and 27 women. Those awaiting court hearings total 110, a drop of seven from the prior month.