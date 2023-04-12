Stabbings Under Investigation

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor, WyoTodayNewspapers

Law enforcement officers responded to two reported stabbing incidents between Thursday and Sunday, with one reportedly involving serious injuries to a teenager.

The first was reported on April 6, when officers were called to 20 Gas Hills Road at 2:59 p.m. in Riverton on a report of a female who had possibly been stabbed in the arm. The Wind River Police Department handled the call.

Then, on April 8, the Riverton Police Department was called at 6:28 a.m. to the 200 block of East Main Street on a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that no one had been shot; instead, a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed in the back three times.

Police described the injuries as serious, and the teen was transported to the hospital. According to police, when they attempted to interview the victim, he was uncooperative and called them names. Law enforcement officials interviewed a number of individuals, many of whom were juveniles, and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Arapahoe for underaged drinking. His blood-alcohol content was measured at .149 percent.

The reported stabbing is under investigation.