St. Stephens School to reopen Sept. 19; Fall activities already underway

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

According to the coach at St. Stephens Indian School, in spite of the opening the school being September 19, they will be fielding a football team this fall and will host their opening game this Friday at 1:00 at the school. The future of sports is positive at St. Stephen’s as they have gotten creative in blending with teams from neighboring schools to get enough players for a team.

“Whatever it takes to make this happen” says Mrs. Lara Braucher, interim administrator over the reopening of the school. “We are trying to make this as easy as possible under some difficult circumstances. We just want kids and parents to know that we are going to make this happen.”

With many regular activities being handled in a somewhat unorthodox fashion, parents can be assured that come the first day of school, all things education will be on target. The expectations are as high as the standards the school has set for its staff and students.